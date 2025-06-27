OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

PANews
2025/06/27 15:33
SEED
SEED$0,001053+0,86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1163-2,59%

PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a company valuation of approximately $500 million. This round of financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures, with participation from Sequoia and several well-known industry investors. The funds will be used for product development, the introduction of new model types, and the expansion of enterprise support.

Founded in 2023 by Alex Atallah, co-founder and CTO of OpenSea, and Louis Vichy, OpenRouter provides a unified interface to connect more than 400 large language models (LLMs), helping developers and enterprises simplify multi-model integration. Since its launch, the company has attracted more than 1 million developers to use its API, and annual inference spending has increased from US$10 million in October 2024 to more than US$100 million in May 2025. Customers range from startups to multinational companies, supporting the routing of mission-critical traffic.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1944+18,39%
Amp
AMP$0,003424-3,46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,692-1,04%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0,00578+7,43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Oasis
ROSE$0,02353-2,20%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0,40183-1,30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01471-5,46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date