The amount of cryptocurrency stolen in the first half of 2025 exceeded 2 billion US dollars, and infrastructure security became the hardest hit area

2025/06/27 19:20
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block , the latest report from blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs shows that the cryptocurrency industry suffered a loss of up to $ 2.1 billion in hacker attacks in the first half of 2025 , of which more than 80% came from infrastructure vulnerabilities such as private key theft, mnemonic hijacking, and front-end hijacking. The report pointed out that North Korea-related hacker groups accounted for up to 70% of the stolen funds, mainly used to fund weapons projects. TRM Labs called on the industry to strengthen multi-factor authentication, cold wallet storage and cross-border collaboration to jointly respond to escalating security threats.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
PANews2025/08/02 16:43
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

