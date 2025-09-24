A cyberattack on a Florida healthcare firm exposed the personal information of 246,711 people. A data breach notification submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates hackers accessed Medical Associates of Brevard’s network server. The medical group says impacted information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license/state ID numbers, […] The post 246,711 Americans Impacted As Healthcare Firm Suffers Major Cyberattack – Names, Social Security Numbers, Financial Account Details and More Potentially Exposed appeared first on The Daily Hodl.A cyberattack on a Florida healthcare firm exposed the personal information of 246,711 people. A data breach notification submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates hackers accessed Medical Associates of Brevard’s network server. The medical group says impacted information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license/state ID numbers, […] The post 246,711 Americans Impacted As Healthcare Firm Suffers Major Cyberattack – Names, Social Security Numbers, Financial Account Details and More Potentially Exposed appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

246,711 Americans Impacted As Healthcare Firm Suffers Major Cyberattack – Names, Social Security Numbers, Financial Account Details and More Potentially Exposed

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 00:55
A cyberattack on a Florida healthcare firm exposed the personal information of 246,711 people.

A data breach notification submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates hackers accessed Medical Associates of Brevard’s network server.

The medical group says impacted information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license/state ID numbers, medical treatment information and health insurance information.

Medical Associates of Brevard also notes that “a limited number of individuals” had their financial account information exposed, though the firm does not specify how many.

The medical group says it took immediate steps to secure the impacted systems and investigate the nature and scope of the Incident, with assistance from third-party experts. It also claims it “found no evidence that information was misused as a result of this incident.”

Medical Associates of Brevard says it is providing 12 months of free credit monitoring to impacted individuals “out of an abundance of caution.”

The firm also claims it takes data security seriously despite the breach.

“We treat all sensitive information in a confidential manner and are proactive in the careful handling of such information. Since the Incident, we have implemented a series of cybersecurity enhancements and will soon roll out others.”

Generated Image: Midjourney

