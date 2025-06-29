Coinbase Product Manager: The platform must reduce account restrictions and ensure customer security, and has optimized and improved the fraud model by about 20%

PANews
2025/06/29 19:12

PANews reported on June 29 that Dor, the head of product at Coinbase, posted on the X platform that a fraud case was handled this week. After choosing to suspend the transaction and requesting more information about the transaction from the user, the account owner could not be contacted and decided to reject the transaction and restrict the account to prevent the account from being stolen. The purpose is to protect users from unauthorized account access and withdrawals, but it caused a legitimate user to feel frustrated (the user must go through the account recovery process). Coinbase is balancing this situation and has reduced account restrictions by more than 80%. In the past few weeks, the fraud model has been optimized and improved by about 20%, and the infrastructure has been upgraded to continuously retrain multiple models. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded that it is crucial for the platform to reduce account restrictions while ensuring customer security and find the right balance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1944+18.39%
Amp
AMP$0.003456-2.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.737-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date