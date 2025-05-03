What is First Digital USD (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by First Digital Labs, the brand name of FD121 Limited. The FDUSD stablecoin is backed on a 1:1 basis by one U.S. Dollar or asset of equivalent fair value, held in accounts of regulated financial institutions in Asia. Independent reserve audits are published monthly. FDUSD is currently available on Ethereum, BNB Chain,and Sui.

First Digital USD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your First Digital USD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FDUSD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about First Digital USD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your First Digital USD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

First Digital USD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as First Digital USD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FDUSD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our First Digital USD price prediction page.

First Digital USD Price History

Tracing FDUSD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FDUSD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our First Digital USD price history page.

How to buy First Digital USD (FDUSD)

Looking for how to buy First Digital USD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase First Digital USD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FDUSD to Local Currencies

1 FDUSD to VND ₫ 26,270.2645 1 FDUSD to AUD A$ 1.547365 1 FDUSD to GBP ￡ 0.748725 1 FDUSD to EUR € 0.878504 1 FDUSD to USD $ 0.9983 1 FDUSD to MYR RM 4.262741 1 FDUSD to TRY ₺ 38.504431 1 FDUSD to JPY ¥ 144.65367 1 FDUSD to RUB ₽ 82.549427 1 FDUSD to INR ₹ 84.486129 1 FDUSD to IDR Rp 16,365.571152 1 FDUSD to KRW ₩ 1,398.179048 1 FDUSD to PHP ₱ 55.565378 1 FDUSD to EGP ￡E. 50.673708 1 FDUSD to BRL R$ 5.640395 1 FDUSD to CAD C$ 1.377654 1 FDUSD to BDT ৳ 121.69277 1 FDUSD to NGN ₦ 1,599.835648 1 FDUSD to UAH ₴ 41.52928 1 FDUSD to VES Bs 85.8538 1 FDUSD to PKR Rs 281.440736 1 FDUSD to KZT ₸ 513.785078 1 FDUSD to THB ฿ 33.04373 1 FDUSD to TWD NT$ 30.657793 1 FDUSD to AED د.إ 3.663761 1 FDUSD to CHF Fr 0.818606 1 FDUSD to HKD HK$ 7.736825 1 FDUSD to MAD .د.م 9.244258 1 FDUSD to MXN $ 19.546714

First Digital USD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of First Digital USD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About First Digital USD What is the price of First Digital USD (FDUSD) today? The live price of First Digital USD (FDUSD) is 0.9983 USD . What is the market cap of First Digital USD (FDUSD)? The current market cap of First Digital USD is $ 1.47B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FDUSD by its real-time market price of 0.9983 USD . What is the circulating supply of First Digital USD (FDUSD)? The current circulating supply of First Digital USD (FDUSD) is 1.47B USD . What was the highest price of First Digital USD (FDUSD)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of First Digital USD (FDUSD) is 1.0147 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of First Digital USD (FDUSD)? The 24-hour trading volume of First Digital USD (FDUSD) is $ 54.28M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!