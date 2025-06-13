QCP Insights: Crypto Markets Tumble as Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Sentiment

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 23:30

Fresh geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran sparked sharp declines in crypto and global equities, sending oil prices higher and triggering $1 billion in crypto liquidations as markets brace for further instability.

Oil Soars, Bitcoin Slips as Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict

Global markets reeled overnight after Israel’s preemptive airstrike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The attack sent shockwaves through risk assets, dragging S&P 500 futures below the 6,000 mark and causing safe-haven assets like gold and oil to surge.

According to QCP’s June 13 insights, bitcoin fell nearly 3%, while ether suffered a sharper 9% drop. Volatility spiked across crypto derivatives markets, with traders piling into downside protection ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

BTC front-end put options now command a premium of 5 implied volatility points over calls, signaling elevated demand for hedging against further declines.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged 11% intraday as fears grew over potential disruptions to global energy supplies. This escalation, if prolonged, could stoke inflationary pressures, complicating the Fed’s rate path.

Adding to market unease was a widespread internet outage affecting Cloudflare and Google Cloud, disrupting services for platforms like Spotify, Discord, and Snap. This tech sector weakness dragged U.S. equities lower, compounding end-of-day selling pressure.

Crypto saw over $1 billion in long liquidations as leveraged traders were flushed out. Yet bitcoin showed resilience, holding above key levels, hinting at continued institutional interest even amid rising geopolitical risk.

With Tehran promising retaliation and diplomacy uncertain, markets remain on edge, ready to react to every headline.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Ethereum retreated and entered a technical correction as demand from American investors eased and the crypto market continued to crash following the introduction of tariffs on top US partners. Ethereum ETF demand wanes The Ethereum (ETH) price crashed by over…
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,449.37-4.93%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 22:10
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08843-1.67%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14066-4.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01448-7.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

PANews reported on August 2nd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin posted on the X platform that an "insider whale" has made a floating profit of $6.41 million since opening a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,933.95-2.33%
Solana
SOL$161.34-4.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8352-6.81%
Ethereum
ETH$3,449.37-4.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 21:44

Trending News

More

What next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

The “Insider Whale” has opened short positions for 1,111 BTC, 22,222 ETH, 3.33 million XRP, and 444.44 million SOL.

Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

Romania’s new government plans to tax cryptocurrency gains