Dubai approves first tokenized money market fund backed by QNB and DMZ Finance

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:52
Wink
LIKE$0.009596-4.09%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%
U
U$0.01105+0.09%

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has granted regulatory approval to the QCD Money Market Fund designed to bring traditional assets like U.S. Treasuries onto the blockchain for institutional use.

The DFSA has officially approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) backed by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ Finance. The fund is the first tokenized money market fund to be officially established within the Dubai International Financial Centre.

QNB, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, leads the fund’s investment strategy and asset origination, while DMZ Finance, a tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure platform, provides the underlying technology for its digital architecture.

The fund aims to bring traditional financial instruments, such as U.S. Treasuries, onto the blockchain, offering institutional-grade applications including bank-eligible collateral, stablecoin reserves, exchange liquidity, and Web3 payment support.

“As the Middle East rapidly emerges as a global hub for financial innovation, the successful deployment of QCDT further consolidates QNB’s leadership in the regional financial ecosystem and reflects our long-term vision to shape the next generation of financial infrastructure,” Silas Lee, CEO of QNB Singapore, said in the statement to Coindesk.

A joint report by Ripple and Boston Consulting Group projects the RWA tokenization market will reach $18.9 trillion by 2033, and Dubai has emerged as a regulatory-friendly hub for digital asset innovation.

In March, the DFSA launched its Tokenization Regulatory Sandbox, offering a structured pathway for crypto firms to test tokenized investment products under its Innovation Testing License regime. The initiative received strong industry interest, with nearly 100 firms submitting expressions of interest for the inaugural cohort.

Moreover, Dubai is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in real estate tokenization, with tokenized property sales reaching nearly $400 million in May 2025, accounting for over 17% of the city’s total real estate transactions. This momentum was supported by key regulatory moves, including the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority’s updated guidelines that formally recognize real-world asset tokenization, and the launch of a government-backed platform enabling fractional ownership of properties.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,498.18-3.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002629-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.