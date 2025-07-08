The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:46
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001212+0.16%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19963-2.72%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001045-0.47%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pepeto blends internet culture with functionality, positioning itself as a serious new contender.

The memecoin category, once dismissed as temporary hype, has gradually become a creative corner of the crypto space. For some, these tokens are simply speculative tools, but for others, they symbolize the viral power of internet communities. Now, a fresh contender is stepping onto the scene.

Introducing Pepeto, a frog-inspired token that dubs itself the “God of Frogs.” With forward-thinking features like staking yields, ecosystem tools, and cross-chain support, Pepeto is carving a new narrative for what memecoins can achieve.

As we inch closer to the end of 2025, seasoned investors are keeping a close eye to see whether Pepeto will become the new leader of the memecoin movement.

Where Pepeto sits among top memecoin rivals

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is currently valued at  $0.1670, showing a 2.07% drop over 24 hours. Despite an attempted midday recovery, the price action remains weak. Resistance zones lie around $0.176 and $0.174, while support sits tightly near $0.166.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 1

Shiba Inu, meanwhile, trades at $0.00001152, following a 2.64% daily decline. Key resistances are seen at $0.00001192and $0.00001182, with a support level forming around $0.00001150.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 2

Pepe is priced at $0.000009899, marking a 0.74% drop. The token is slipping into a downward trend, with resistance at $0.00001000 and nearby support at $0.00000985.

Despite their fame, none of these three tokens integrates staking, token utility, and cross-chain infrastructure into one offering. This is exactly the gap Pepeto intends to fill, positioning itself as a function-first memecoin.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 3

Pepeto’s entry strategy and ecosystem goals

Trading at just $0.000000139, Pepeto has already crossed $5.5 million in its presale campaign, closing in on its target of $5.78 million. But what makes it different from the rest is a full-stack roadmap blending DeFi mechanics with meme culture.

It offers a generous 270% APY staking option, and over 31 trillion tokens have been locked so far, encouraging long-term commitment and limiting sell pressure.

Pepeto is also deploying a bridge protocol for smooth token swaps across networks. On top of that, the project will unveil a memecoin-specific exchange, an innovation that separates it from DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE. Announced listings on five major centralized exchanges further position it for mass exposure.

The memecoin with actual infrastructure and vision

Unlike many of its meme-based competitors, Pepeto stands firmly on technology. Its contracts are under full audit, and the dev team engages with its community through AMAs and campaign updates.

Its roadmap follows four distinct phases: starting with the launch of its platforms and socials, moving to presale and staking, then unveiling exchange utilities, and finally entering a global marketing and adoption sprint.

The token allocation also reflects a balance of 30% for staking, 30% for presale buyers, and the remainder split between marketing (20%) and liquidity/growth pools. It’s a setup designed to reward early adopters and build long-term value.

About PEPETO

Pepeto is a next-generation memecoin combining light-hearted branding with powerful blockchain infrastructure. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee trading platform, a cross-chain bridge, and high-yield staking, all aimed at building the next big utility-based meme project.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter (X), and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，麻吉大哥黄立成凌晨先加仓再割肉，剩余仓位浮亏扩大至 1850 万美元。其凌晨 12 点至 4 点大盘快速下跌时对 ETH / HYPE / PUMP 都进行了一轮小幅加仓，5 点短时反弹后再次下探才选择割肉；目前还剩余总价值 1.49 亿美元的仓位，其中 ETH 已几乎持平 PUMP 的浮亏，超过 600 万美元。
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.45-3.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,498.18-3.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002629-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:37
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.