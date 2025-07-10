Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent And Crypto’s First-Ever BTC Layer 2 Token HYPER Will Surge

CryptoNews
2025/07/10 21:32
Bitcoin reached a fresh all-time high of $112,022 yesterday as an enormous price breakout beckons, and the world’s first-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 chain’s native token, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), is going ballistic in presale.

The new Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) Layer 2 chain for Bitcoin will turbocharge transaction speeds and reduce costs, bringing Bitcoin into the Web3 fold, with all the benefits that entails.

In many ways an SVM Layer 2 for Bitcoin is such an obvious idea that it’s a wonder nobody thought of it up until now. But then again, many of the best ideas often seem obvious in retrospect.

The cryptoverse has welcomed the innovative chain by backing the project with hard cash. Bitcoin Hyper Token has raised $2.24 million from early-bird investors who clearly know a good thing when they see it.

The roadmap progress has encouraged early buyers, Today saw the team announce that it had (quietly) turned on the Bitcoin Hyper devnet a few weeks ago.

It is barely a month since the presale began, so it won’t be surprising to see this initial coin offering hit double figures soon.

Bitcoin Hyper is on sale today for the lowest available price of $0.0122, but the price ladder rises every two days, so time is of the essence.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is signalling that it is about to decisively enter price discovery territory. Get ready for Bitcoin Hyper price stages to start selling out fast.

Why a Bitcoin Price Breakout is Imminent – and Bitcoin Hyper Will Start Selling Out Fast

In recent weeks, there is an increased of Bitcoin HODLing, which suggests that people expect a solid price advance.

After falling to as low as $76k in April as tariff turmoil kicked in on the markets, the price has stayed above $100k since early May. At current price levels, the vast majority of holders are now in profit.

Continued strong institutional buying underpins the demand for Bitcoin. The inflow to spot Bitcoin ETFs provides a useful proxy for institutional demand, as illustrated in the Glassnode chart below:

Source: Glassnode

However, another little-noticed indicator measures something called entity-adjusted liveliness.

Sure, it’s a mouthful, but put simply, the metric tells us about a change in market character by looking at the balance between spending and hodling. As shown in blue, we are now in a hodling period.

All previous such periods are followed by periods of distribution, which saw price trending higher, although the Mt.Gox distribution period is an exception.

This is all good news for a Bitcoin derivative coin like Bitcoin Hyper that is deeply embedded in the Bitcoin ecosystem, both at a value and fundamentals level.

On the fundamentals, the Lightning Network is of particular interest for HYPER token fans. The Lightning Network is a sidechain that enables faster payments by creating payment channels between users. However, the problem with this pseudo ‘Layer 2’ is that the transacting parties have to pre-fund the channels.

After initial enthusiasm, the adoption of the Lightning Network has stalled, as seen in the chart below of the number of active nodes:

Source: Glassnode

Again, this is good news for HYPER as it demonstrates the need for a more robust, easier-to-use Layer 2 solution based – as Bitcoin Hyper is – on the tried-and-tested Solana Virtual Machine.

Fiat is Hopeless – Bitcoin (and its Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper) Point to the Way Ahead

Slightly leftfield but nevertheless relevant for Bitcoin Hyper bulls, Tesla investors are none too happy with Elon Musk’s political antics at the moment. It’s a different story if you are in crypto though, because his new yet-to-be-registered America Party will be embracing Bitcoin, according to a recent Elon X post reply.

As the Trump vs Musk feud worsens, thinly veiled threats surrounding the ‘Epstein list’ are again coming to the fore.

But it is Musk’s description of fiat currency as “hopeless” and his affirmative response when asked if his putative America Party will “embrace Bitcoin”, that is music to the ears of Bitcoin Hyper token buyers.

It all ties in with Musk’s abhorrence of the debt-multiplying Big Beautiful Bill, which lawmakers signed into effect on US Independence Day and, by some measures, will add $3 trillion to the public debt.

As the debt splurge continues unabated, Bitcoin stands out as a much better long-term store of value than the US dollar. And if the weakening price of long-duration US government bonds is anything to go by, an increasing number of investors and creditors are likely to agree.

Bitcoin Hyper Will Power a More Dynamic Bitcoin

Of course, Satoshi Nakamoto originally envisaged Bitcoin as peer-to-peer electronic cash, and while it served this purpose to varying degrees back in the early days of the nascent network, on the whole it has failed in that mission in the mainstream.

However, the emergence of Bitcoin Hyper rekindles a future for Bitcoin as a digital cash payment method for everyday items, as well as opening up the ecosystem to the world of decentralized finance and Web3 in ways that were previously shut off.

Bitcoin Hyper is helping to open up a multi-billion-dollar market to a flood of BTC liquidity, making it much easier for Bitcoin’s use as a programmable layer for DeFi, meme coin launches, NFT marketplaces and the like.

Why Bitcoin Hyper is the Bridge to the Future

Bitcoin Hyper deploys a non-custodial bridge that allows users to deposit Bitcoin at one end of the bridge. This deposit is verified using zero-knowledge proof technology and then locked, with a wrapped version minted at the other end of the bridge on the Layer 2 network.

The wrapped BTC in the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem powers staking, yield farming, trading – you name it. Transaction fees are near-zero and execution time is super fast.

To withdraw funds from the Layer 2 chain, users access the burn mechanism for the wrapped Bitcoin, which unlocks the equivalent amount of BTC on the Bitcoin base chain.

Bitcoin Hyper is the best of both worlds – it leverages the security of the Bitcoin network and the scalability of the Solana Virtual Machine.

There is truly nothing else like it in crypto right now, which is what makes it such a valuable proposition.

Don’t Miss This 100x Bitcoin Layer 2 opportunity, Which You Can Buy at a Fixed Low Price

Given how quickly its presale funding run rate has accelerated, Bitcoin Hyper could be on track to hit the $3 million milestone even sooner than expected, potentially within the next week.

The number of tokens deposited into the staking smart contract has popped to 145,272,629 HYPER. The more staked tokens, the greater the price foundations for the token because of the long-term commitment from token holders that staking entails.

If you lock up your HYPER tokens for 12 months, the yield is currently 361%, although that rate will fall as deposits into the staking smart contract pool continue to increase. It means it pays to get in early to maximize rewards.

To participate in the presale, connect your wallet at the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit card.

Alternatively you can buy using Best Wallet, where the HYPER token can be found in the ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section of the app.

Purchasing via Best Wallet makes tracking, managing, and claiming your tokens seamless. The Upcoming Tokens feature also enables you to get ahead of the crowd by discovering new coins still in presale.

Bitcoin Hyper promises to be one of the most exciting developments in the Bitcoin ecosystem this year. As the bull market develops, the returns on HYPER are likely to far surpass those available from stacking Bitcoin or large-cap altcoins.

Stay connected with the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Token.

