Wintermute may be one of the $PUMP market makers and has received a small test transfer from the project party

PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, in the past 11 hours, addresses related to the Pump.fun project conducted a small test transfer of 10 PUMPs, including the Wintermute address, indicating that it may be one of the market makers of the PUMP project. More market-making tokens are expected to be transferred today and tomorrow.

In addition, according to its analysis, 10 o'clock tonight will be the time node for 48 hours after the public sale of PUMP, and the project token generation event (TGE) may occur between 10 o'clock tonight and 10 o'clock tomorrow night.