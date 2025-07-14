Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump

Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:09
Bitcoin
BTC$113,667.61-1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16341+5.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00261-1.58%

The Japanese top corporate Bitcoin holder is doubling down on its treasury strategy with another major buy.

On July 14, 2025, the Tokyo-based investment company announced the acquisition of an additional 797 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93.6 million. The purchase was made at an average price of $117,451 per bitcoin, further solidifying the company’s aggressive Bitcoin-centered treasury strategy.

Metaplanet’s latest buy brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 16,352 BTC, with a total acquisition cost of approximately $1.64 billion at an average purchase price of $100,191 per bitcoin. According to its CEO Simon Gerovich, the firm has achieved a 435.9% BTC yield so far in 2025.

The 797 BTC purchase comes as the investment firm picks up its buying pace this month, coming on the heels of a $238 million acquisition just last week. CEO Gerovich noted in a recent interview that the Metaplanet’s mission is to accumulate as much BTC as possible, before proceeding to the second phase of its two-stage strategy.

“We need to accumulate as much bitcoin as we can to get to a point where we’ve reached escape velocity and it just makes it very difficult for others to catch up,” said the CEO. 

Once the accumulation phase is complete, the firm plans to use its BTC reserves as collateral to raise capital from lenders and acquire profitable, cash-flowing businesses that align with its mission.

So far, Metaplanet’s strategy is paying off. Surging trading volume has turned the firm into one of Japan’s top stock market performers this year, outpacing major names like Toyota Motor and Sony Group. CEO Gerovich also noted that the company’s rising valuation has put it on the global radar, a major turnaround from its former identity as a struggling hotel management firm.

While sizeable, Metaplanet’s current stash still sits well below its long-term goal. Currently the fifth largest corporate holder of the asset, the firm aims to acquire 100,000 BTC by 2026 year-end, and ultimately 1% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply by 2027.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been on a parabolic rise over the past week. The crypto market king has been setting new all-time highs and trades slightly above $122,000 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,545.96-1.39%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.39-0.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.652-1.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,474.87-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in the United States in July were 73,000, compared to expectations of 110,000. The previous value
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.39-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:30

Trending News

More

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

The US non-farm payrolls in July were 73,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.

Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.