Not Their Bag: Dolce & Gabbana USA Dismissed from NFT Fraud Case

CryptoNews
2025/07/15 11:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017763-4.98%
American Coin
USA$0.0000009072-0.44%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03191-3.47%
MAY
MAY$0.04951-1.21%
FUND
FUND$0.0275-1.71%

Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc., the American branch of the Italian luxury fashion house, has been dismissed by a federal judge from a class-action lawsuit involving its NFT project.

Dolce & Gabbana USA Was Not Behind Failed NFT Project

According to a July 11 ruling from Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the Southern District of New York, Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc. is cleared from the high-profile litigation as it is not an “alter ego” of its parent company, Dolce & Gabbana SRL, which was in charge of the NFT-focused “DGFamily” project.

“The Court finds that plaintiff has not adequately alleged that D&G S.R.L. completely dominated D&G USA even if D&G S.R.L. allegedly shared some employees and office space with D&G USA,” the filing states in part.

“For the foregoing reasons, D&G USA’s motion is granted,” Reice concludes.

DGFamily NFT Project Slammed As Rug Pull In Lawsuit

Filed in May and amended in September 2024, the lawsuit alleges that Dolce & Gabbana US and its Italian counterpart abandoned the “DGFamily” NFT project and failed to deliver on the mission’s promises while retaining customer funds.

According to the Dolce & Gabbana website, “DGFamily” supposedly provided access to exclusive drops and collaborations, digital wearables, physical products, and events hosted by the company.

However, the litigation implies that the iconic fashion house’s digital asset venture was nothing more than a classic “rug pull.”

“Each of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions were material because they were designed to, and did, entice the public into purchasing unregistered securities (DGFamily Products) which were barely more than a vehicle for the Defendants’ enrichment,” the lawsuit reads.

“Either through reckless incompetence or greed, Defendants failed to deliver what they promised in exchange for purchasing their digital assets and abandoned their crypto project while retaining over $25 million used to fund the project,” it continues.

With the U.S. branch now cleared from the litigation, it remains unclear how the lawsuit will proceed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xf6d...b0A46 exchanged 1,533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC 4 hours ago, with a current floating profit
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$113,611.33-1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.85-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 12:53
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
Bitcoin
BTC$113,649.59-1.20%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.51-0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.674-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,486.85-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04

Trending News

More

A whale exchanged 1533 ETH for 33.8 WBTC in the morning

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"