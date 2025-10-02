ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post 5 Key Factors Behind Its Growing Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: XRP eliminates pre-funding and speeds up cross-border remittances, making it useful in emerging markets. Loyalty and travel programs are bringing XRP into daily life, turning it from an investment asset into a practical payment option. Institutions like SBI and Santander add credibility by holding XRP reserves and exploring settlement use cases. With the SEC case resolved and global clarity growing, XRP now has the legal certainty and network reach to expand adoption. XRP (XRP), the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has often been discussed in terms of speculative gains or losses. But its significance goes deeper once you factor in XRP’s real-world use cases, institutional support and regulatory clarity. Here are five factors that help explain why XRP matters beyond its market price. 1. Cross-border payments and remittance efficiency International payments are one of XRP’s strongest value drivers. It helps eliminate pre-funding, reduce settlement time and cut costs by acting as a bridge currency. Examples: Compared to SWIFT, which can take days and incur high fees, XRP’s near-instant settlement makes it attractive in emerging markets where remittances are essential. 2. Loyalty and travel program integration XRP is increasingly used outside financial institutions, especially in loyalty, travel and consumer services. This builds everyday utility for millions of users. Examples: Webus/Wetour has established a $300-million XRP treasury to support blockchain-powered travel vouchers, loyalty points and settlement infrastructure. Over 60 million loyalty members will be able to use XRP for overseas services like airport transfers, premium rides and travel experiences. SBI VC Trade (Japan) enables customers to earn XRP rewards through loyalty campaigns, expanding its use beyond trading. When loyalty programs adopt XRP, it shifts from being an investment asset to something users engage with in daily life, from redeeming points to paying for travel. Did you know?… The post 5 Key Factors Behind Its Growing Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: XRP eliminates pre-funding and speeds up cross-border remittances, making it useful in emerging markets. Loyalty and travel programs are bringing XRP into daily life, turning it from an investment asset into a practical payment option. Institutions like SBI and Santander add credibility by holding XRP reserves and exploring settlement use cases. With the SEC case resolved and global clarity growing, XRP now has the legal certainty and network reach to expand adoption. XRP (XRP), the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has often been discussed in terms of speculative gains or losses. But its significance goes deeper once you factor in XRP’s real-world use cases, institutional support and regulatory clarity. Here are five factors that help explain why XRP matters beyond its market price. 1. Cross-border payments and remittance efficiency International payments are one of XRP’s strongest value drivers. It helps eliminate pre-funding, reduce settlement time and cut costs by acting as a bridge currency. Examples: Compared to SWIFT, which can take days and incur high fees, XRP’s near-instant settlement makes it attractive in emerging markets where remittances are essential. 2. Loyalty and travel program integration XRP is increasingly used outside financial institutions, especially in loyalty, travel and consumer services. This builds everyday utility for millions of users. Examples: Webus/Wetour has established a $300-million XRP treasury to support blockchain-powered travel vouchers, loyalty points and settlement infrastructure. Over 60 million loyalty members will be able to use XRP for overseas services like airport transfers, premium rides and travel experiences. SBI VC Trade (Japan) enables customers to earn XRP rewards through loyalty campaigns, expanding its use beyond trading. When loyalty programs adopt XRP, it shifts from being an investment asset to something users engage with in daily life, from redeeming points to paying for travel. Did you know?…

5 Key Factors Behind Its Growing Value

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 19:15
COM
COM$0.004785+9.97%
XRP
XRP$2.2907+2.27%
CROSS
CROSS$0.11956-0.54%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00002639+3.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.004476+1.15%

Key takeaways:

  • XRP eliminates pre-funding and speeds up cross-border remittances, making it useful in emerging markets.

  • Loyalty and travel programs are bringing XRP into daily life, turning it from an investment asset into a practical payment option.

  • Institutions like SBI and Santander add credibility by holding XRP reserves and exploring settlement use cases.

  • With the SEC case resolved and global clarity growing, XRP now has the legal certainty and network reach to expand adoption.

XRP (XRP), the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has often been discussed in terms of speculative gains or losses. But its significance goes deeper once you factor in XRP’s real-world use cases, institutional support and regulatory clarity.

Here are five factors that help explain why XRP matters beyond its market price.

1. Cross-border payments and remittance efficiency

International payments are one of XRP’s strongest value drivers. It helps eliminate pre-funding, reduce settlement time and cut costs by acting as a bridge currency.

Examples:

Compared to SWIFT, which can take days and incur high fees, XRP’s near-instant settlement makes it attractive in emerging markets where remittances are essential.

2. Loyalty and travel program integration

XRP is increasingly used outside financial institutions, especially in loyalty, travel and consumer services. This builds everyday utility for millions of users.

Examples:

  • Webus/Wetour has established a $300-million XRP treasury to support blockchain-powered travel vouchers, loyalty points and settlement infrastructure. Over 60 million loyalty members will be able to use XRP for overseas services like airport transfers, premium rides and travel experiences.

SBI VC Trade (Japan) enables customers to earn XRP rewards through loyalty campaigns, expanding its use beyond trading.

When loyalty programs adopt XRP, it shifts from being an investment asset to something users engage with in daily life, from redeeming points to paying for travel.

Did you know? XRP TipBot (Netherlands, now discontinued) once allowed users to tip XRP on social platforms, demonstrating micro-reward potential in loyalty-style ecosystems.

3. Institutional adoption and treasury use

Institutions treating XRP as a serious operational and treasury asset add credibility and demand, signaling growing trust in its long-term stability.

By using XRP for liquidity management, settlements and cross-border transfers, these players validate its utility beyond speculation, strengthening its role as an institutional-grade digital asset.

Examples:

  • SBI Holdings not only invests in Ripple but also integrates XRP in its subsidiaries (SBI Remit, SBI VC Trade) and holds significant XRP reserves.

  • Santander (Spain) tested RippleNet and explored XRP-based settlement for cross-border payments through its One Pay FX platform.

  • Bank of America has been reported as a Ripple partner, exploring XRP settlement for cross-border efficiency.

  • Travel platform WeBus is setting aside a large XRP reserve managed by an institutional fund manager to underpin loyalty and settlement operations.

When corporations integrate XRP into their balance sheets or payment systems, it signals confidence and provides real demand beyond traders.

4. Technological features and ledger upgrades

XRPL offers speed, scalability and innovation that keep attracting use cases from cross-border payments and stablecoin issuance to tokenized assets and even decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations.

Its low fees and eco-friendly consensus model make it one of the most practical blockchains for real-world adoption.

Examples:

  • Transaction speed: Settles in three to five seconds, compared to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes or SWIFT’s two to five days. This underpins remittance and microtransaction use cases.

  • Low cost: Fees average a fraction of a cent, ideal for loyalty programs, micropayments and small rewards.

  • XLS-20 amendment: Introduced native non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on XRPL, enabling loyalty points, tickets and collectibles to be tokenized directly onchain.

  • XLS-70 / XLS-80 proposals: Improve digital credentials and permissioned domain controls, critical for regulated financial and enterprise use.

  • Sologenic: (Built on XRPL) tokenizes stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), showing how XRPL tech supports financial assets beyond payments.

XRPL’s focus on real-world scalability is why businesses see it as infrastructure, not just a speculative chain.

Did you know? The XRP Ledger doesn’t rely on mining like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, it uses a unique consensus mechanism validated by a global network of over 150 independent validators, including universities, financial institutions and community-run nodes, to confirm transactions in just three to five seconds.

5. Regulatory clarity and network effects

XRP’s long-term value is tied not just to technology and adoption, but also to how regulators treat it and how large networks integrate it. By 2025, the regulatory and market environment will have shifted significantly, giving XRP more clarity and momentum.

Clear legal status

  • In July 2023, US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not a security when sold on exchanges, though direct institutional sales can be subject to securities law.

  • In August 2025, Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission officially ended their five-year legal battle. The SEC dropped its appeals, and Ripple agreed to pay a $125-million civil penalty. This conclusion provides long-awaited finality and regulatory certainty in the US market.

Regional regulatory alignment

  • Japan: XRP continues to be one of the few cryptocurrencies with a clear legal standing, thanks to proactive rules and SBI Holdings’ advocacy.

  • UK and EU: Ripple has been active in aligning XRP usage with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, ensuring compliance in European markets.

Network growth in numbers

  • As of 2025, there are over 6.6 million active XRP wallets globally. Blockchain explorers estimate that more than 6 million individual XRPL accounts have been created.

  • SBI Group’s crypto exchanges (SBI VC Trade and BITPoint Japan) grew rapidly, from about 807,000 accounts in March 2024 to roughly 1.65 million by March 2025.

  • SBI Holdings itself holds about 1.6 trillion Japanese yen ($10 billion) worth of XRP and Ripple-related assets, a figure larger than its own market capitalization of 1.2 trillion yen.

With banks, exchanges and consumer platforms adopting XRP, network effects multiply: more liquidity, more corridors and more opportunities to use XRP in daily life.

Why does this matter?

The end of the Ripple vs. SEC case in 2025 eliminates one of XRP’s biggest overhangs. Combined with regulatory clarity in Asia and Europe and measurable growth in wallets, accounts and corporate reserves, XRP now has both the legal certainty and network reach to drive adoption well beyond speculation.

Challenges XRP still faces

XRP enters 2025 with legal clarity and growing integrations, but usage still lags compared to stablecoins like USDC (USDC), which move trillions annually.

At the same time, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are intensifying competition with broad regulatory backing and global payment networks. Against this backdrop, XRP’s future depends on whether it can scale adoption beyond infrastructure to tangible, widespread use.

  • Adoption vs. actual usage: Many integrations exist, but user activity remains lower than potential. Compared with stablecoins, USDC (from Circle) shows enormous onchain volume. For example, in 2025, USDC’s annual transaction volume is trillions of dollars ($5.9 trillion over a one-year period) in onchain transfers. That scale suggests people are using stablecoins far more broadly (for payments, transfers, etc.) than many non-fiat cryptocurrencies.

  • Competition: In 2025, stablecoins and CBDCs pose strong competition to XRP: Fireblocks’ Network for Payments, Circle’s Arc network and Circle + FIS partnerships are driving USDC adoption across 100+ countries, while CBDCs promise state-backed digital money with regulatory trust and easy banking integration.

  • Regulation: Regulation remains a double-edged sword for XRP. While the US case ending in 2025 brought legal clarity, some regions still restrict or refuse to recognize XRP as money. China bans most crypto use, forcing overseas-only workarounds, and global stablecoin laws are tightening, raising compliance standards but also boosting trust in rivals like USDC. This mix of progress and barriers means XRP’s adoption potential is still uneven across markets.

Given these challenges, XRP’s future depends on whether adoption can scale from integration to everyday use and how it navigates competition from stablecoins and CBDCs. 

With legal clarity now secured and global partnerships expanding, XRP stands at a crossroads: poised to bridge traditional finance and digital assets but challenged to prove it can thrive in a rapidly evolving payments landscape.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/why-xrp-matters-5-key-factors-driving-its-value-beyond-price?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.006281+2.96%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0362--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group has emerged as the largest shareholder in Japan’s Metaplanet Inc, acquiring an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million through its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company. The investment positions the $2.6 trillion asset management giant with significant exposure to Bitcoin through Asia’s most aggressive corporate treasury strategy. Wall Street Giant Bets Big on Bitcoin Treasury Revolution Metaplanet currently holds 25,555 Bitcoin worth $2.71 billion, making it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally behind MicroStrategy’s 639,835 BTC.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The Tokyo-listed company has transformed from a struggling hotel operator into Asia’s premier Bitcoin treasury firm under the leadership of CEO Simon Gerovich. Capital Group’s ownership increased from 8.31% in August to 11.39% by September 17, surpassing the previous largest shareholder, National Financial Services LLC. The timing coincides with Metaplanet’s recent $632 million Bitcoin purchase, adding 5,419 coins at an average price of $116,724. The investment marks Capital Group’s calculated expansion into crypto exposure through equity stakes rather than direct Bitcoin holdings. The firm previously built positions in MicroStrategy and other Bitcoin-focused companies, growing its crypto-related investments from $1 billion to over $6 billion under portfolio manager Mark Casey. Capital Group was founded in 1931 and has historically maintained conservative investment approaches while managing American Funds and serving institutional clients worldwide. Asia’s Bitcoin Treasury Pioneer Faces Scaling Challenges Metaplanet executed Japan’s most ambitious corporate Bitcoin strategy, increasing holdings from 4,525 BTC in April to over 25,000 BTC as of now, through aggressive capital raising. The company’s “555 Million Plan” aims to target 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing approximately 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. Recent financing included a $1.45 billion international share offering, completed earlier this month, which issued 385 million shares to fund additional purchases. Eric Trump joined the company’s advisory board in March and appeared at shareholder meetings held earlier this month to support the Bitcoin-focused strategy. The transformation generated extraordinary returns with a 395.1% Bitcoin yield year-to-date, making Metaplanet the best-performing stock among Japan’s 55,000 publicly listed companies in 2024. Shareholder count surged over 1,000% to 128,000 individuals. However, operational challenges have recently emerged, as the stock has declined 54% since its June peak, despite Bitcoin gaining 2% during the same period.Source: YahooFinance Similar to Metaplanet, Strategy’s stock also currently trades near five-month lows, falling to $323 last week, despite only an 8% drop in Bitcoin from its recent peak. The company’s “flywheel” financing mechanism using moving strike warrants showed signs of strain as premium compression reduced accumulation capacity. Metaplanet generated ¥1.9 billion in revenue from Bitcoin options trading during Q2 2025, addressing Bitcoin’s yield-free nature through covered call writing and volatility strategies. The options business contributed ¥816 million in operating profit, accounting for 68% of the total revenue of ¥1.2 billion. Traditional Finance Embraces Corporate Crypto Treasury Model Capital Group’s investment validates the corporate Bitcoin treasury model pioneered by MicroStrategy and adopted across Asia. Over 190 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling more than $115 billion in combined holdings.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The investment firm’s approach involves indirect crypto exposure through equity stakes in Bitcoin-holding companies rather than direct crypto purchases. Institutional adoption accelerated as governments have also created supportive policies. For instance, Japan’s proposed tax reforms could reduce corporate crypto capital gains rates from 55% to 20%, encouraging additional treasury adoptions among Tokyo-listed firms. Due to the increased regulatory appetite, the global corporate Bitcoin movement has grown to 335 entities, which collectively control over $421 billion in holdings. However, analysts warn that most participants face sustainability challenges during credit cycles, particularly those without yield-generation capabilities. In fact, recent Coinbase research claims the era of easy money for crypto treasuries has ended, and now, as companies are in a ‘player vs player’ competition. The research identifies that most of these crypto treasuries have to transition and move beyond simple MicroStrategy copycat strategies toward execution-dependent success. For Metaplanet, its international profile grew through strategic partnerships and high-profile endorsements. The company’s transformation from a hospitality to a digital assets business has now become a template for corporate treasury pivots in emerging markets. At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading near $111,500, following recent market volatility
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:04
20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

Are you on the hunt for the ultimate online gambling experience that seamlessly integrates with your favorite messaging app? Look no further than the world of Telegram casinos! In this guide, we’ll dive into the best Telegram casinos available, offering you a comprehensive guide to the most exciting, secure, and user-friendly platforms. We have personally [...] The post 20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.0008887+8.82%
LOOK
LOOK$0.0466-23.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/11/06 16:45

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

Cango Inc. Releases Letter to Shareholders

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Monero (XMR), and Aave (AAVE): The Best Coins to Buy Today in November 2025

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,849.12
$102,849.12$102,849.12

-0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,376.02
$3,376.02$3,376.02

-0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2907
$2.2907$2.2907

+0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.14
$158.14$158.14

-1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0639
$1.0639$1.0639

-1.96%