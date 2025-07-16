Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

CryptoNews
2025/07/16 06:08
Major
MAJOR$0.16144+3.97%
Chainbase
C$0.27335-7.87%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03197-3.17%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007309-1.01%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0000981-12.80%

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.”

Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback

The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move.

Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns.

A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act.

Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote

News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post.

“This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

“We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added.

While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.”

In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.”

“Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said.

With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,483.15-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1939+15.34%
Amp
AMP$0.003454-3.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.646-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date