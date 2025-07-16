PUMP token jumps nearly 20% as issuer offers buyback mechanism

Crypto.news
2025/07/16 14:16
Memecoin
MEME$0.001868+0.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01474-5.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002606-3.08%
FUNToken
FUN$0.01028-10.21%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+1.51%

The native token of Solana-based meme coin platform Pump.fun surged nearly 20% on July 16, briefly reaching a new all-time high following the launch of a large-scale buyback campaign.

After reaching a high of $0.00681, PUMP is trading at about $0.0063 at the time of writing, up about 14% on the 24-hour timeframe. The rally was driven by news that Pump.fun has begun buying back tokens using platform-generated fee revenue.

According to on-chain data shared by Lookonchain, the platform allocated 187,770 Solana (SOL), worth about $30.6 million, from its fee reserves to fund the buyback. So far, 118,351 SOL, about $19.26 million, has been spent acquiring roughly 2.99 billion PUMP tokens at an average price of $0.0064.

The buyback appears to be part of an effort by Pump.fun to stabilize its token after a volatile start. Following its public sale, which raised $600 million in just 12 minutes by selling 15% of the token supply, PUMP debuted on major exchanges with a fully diluted valuation of $4 billion. However, due to significant profit-taking by early investors, the token rapidly fell more than 40%. 

Market sentiment is now cautiously optimistic as a result of the buyback, which has reignited interest in the token despite its rocky debut. Some analysts continue to question the move’s sustainability, while others interpret it as a show of confidence from the Pump.fun team.

Critics have pointed to the token’s limited utility, as PUMP offers no governance, staking, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. They argue that without addressing structural flaws, the buyback might only serve to prop up the price. 

The buyback launch comes as competition heats up in the memecoin launchpad space. A competitor platform, LetsBonk, recently overtook Pump.fun in terms of daily launchpad volume and token graduation rates. Pump.fun’s own metrics have also declined, with platform volume dropping from $11.6 billion in January to $3.65 billion in June, as per DefiLlama data.

In an effort to regain its dominance, Pump.fun has acquired analytics platform Kolscan and implemented time-weighted average price buyback strategies funded by fee wallets. For now, the market appears to be responding positively to these efforts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
Ethereum
ETH$3,492.62-3.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1939+17.72%
Amp
AMP$0.003437-3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.683-1.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
ALI
ALI$0.00578+7.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 16:43

Trending News

More

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date