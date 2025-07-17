Solana memecoins heat up after ProShares ETF reveal, but Pepeto might be the smarter bet

2025/07/17 04:06
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Solana ETF launch sparks hype, but investors eye Pepeto for stronger long-term potential.

  • Pepeto: The frog icon returns, backed by innovation and community
  • Solana tokens pop on ETF buzz, but can they sustain it?
  • What makes Pepeto a top crypto contender in 2025
  • Steps to buy PEPETO and tokenomics at a glance
  • About PEPETO

Solana has just received its own ETF courtesy of ProShares, signaling a fresh wave of institutional involvement. This move has reignited interest across the Solana network, especially in its meme-driven tokens.

But while this enthusiasm could drive short-lived pumps, seasoned investors are already shifting focus to newer tokens with clearer missions. Pepeto (PEPETO) is one of them, offering a much stronger long-term proposition.

Pepeto: The frog icon returns, backed by innovation and community

At the heart of Pepeto lies the “God of Frogs”,  a symbol of unity, strength, and tech-forward thinking. Pepeto is more than a meme; it’s building a credible home for the memecoin class, rooted in fairness and real function.

The Pepeto Exchange brings that vision to life with:

  • 0% trading fees
  • No listing charges
  • Strict filtering to keep fake projects off the platform

All tokens go through thorough checks, and those with real backing get Pepeto’s full support. Add to that seamless cross-chain usage, and the platform offers a trusted environment for both users and creators.

It’s clear Pepeto isn’t just building another meme; it’s aiming to set a new baseline for legitimacy in the space.

Solana tokens pop on ETF buzz, but can they sustain it?

Following the ProShares Solana ETF debut, Solana-based memecoins like BONK, WIF, Fartcoin, Trump, and PENGU have enjoyed a wave of short-term trading volume and price surges.

But if past ETF moments are anything to go by (Bitcoin, Ethereum), not all rallies last. Momentum can fade if utility doesn’t follow. That’s where Pepeto’s appeal grows. It’s built for staying power, not speculation alone.

What makes Pepeto a top crypto contender in 2025

Pepeto runs on six core values: Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, Technology, and Optimization. This vision shapes every part of its ecosystem.

The latest project update confirms:

  • Third-party audits have been completed
  • Licenses for the exchange and bridge demo have been granted
  • Core operations are now verified

Everything in the Pepeto environment is now validated, underscoring a serious commitment to transparency and stability.

https://twitter.com/Pepetocoin/status/1945130737788706997

Staking is also in its presale phase. Holders can earn over 265% annually. Each ETH block yields 32,015,981.73 $PEPETO in rewards, and more than 31 trillion tokens are already staked.

Pepeto’s presale is ongoing, with over $5.55 million already raised. Early participants are buying at just $0.000000141 per token, a solid opportunity for those seeking future upside.

Steps to buy PEPETO and tokenomics at a glance

Joining the Pepeto ecosystem is straightforward:

  1. Use MetaMask on desktop or Best Wallet on mobile
  2. Fund a wallet with ETH, BNB, or USDT
  3. Go to the official website, choose your token amount
  4. Optionally stake your tokens immediately

Pepeto’s token allocation supports long-term growth:

  • 30% for presale
  • 30% for staking
  • 20% for marketing
  • 12.5% for liquidity
  • 7.5% for development

For those in search of a memecoin with more than just buzz, Pepeto deserves a spot on the radar. Visit the official site to explore staking or join the presale while it’s still early.

About PEPETO

Pepeto is a new breed of memecoin that fuses culture with purpose. From no-fee trades to powerful cross-chain tools and rich staking rewards, it redefines what’s possible for meme tokens.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

