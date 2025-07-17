Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 21:22
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.009599-5.44%
XRP
XRP$2.9713+0.28%
Ethereum
ETH$3,483.04-4.90%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00010394-3.84%

Top crypto tokens continued their bull run on July 17, despite Bitcoin pulling back by over 1% to $117,000.

Ethereum (ETH) price jumped by 8% to $3,400, while Ripple (XRP) surged by 10% to $3.25. Other top altcoins like Floki (FLOKI), Curve DAO, and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) jumped by over 15%.

Cryptocurrencies are climbing on rising hopes that the House of Representatives will vote in favor of the GENIUS Act.

House Republicans voted to advance the bill, which is expected to be voted on Thursday and signed into law by Friday. It would mark the first major crypto-related bill to pass Congress and be signed into law.

The GENIUS Act establishes rules for stablecoin issuers in the United States. For example, all U.S. dollar stablecoins must be backed by cash and short-term bonds. Issuers would also need to provide regular disclosures to investors and undergo audits.

The market is also benefiting from a broader risk-on sentiment, with the crypto fear and greed index now in the greed zone at 67.

Additionally, concerns about Donald Trump’s trade war have eased. The president allowed NVIDIA, AMD, and other chipmakers to resume some product sales to China. NVIDIA previously warned the restrictions could cost it over $8 billion in potential lost revenue per quarter.

Trump is also considering keeping Chinese tariffs at current levels for now. Without an extension, tariffs would revert to 145% in August. According to Bloomberg, he may do this to secure a summit with Xi Jinping.

Will crypto prices crash?

While the ongoing crypto bull run is notable, there’s a possibility that prices could pull back in the near term.

One reason is the common pattern of “buying the rumor and selling the news,” where assets rise ahead of a major event and then retreat once it occurs. In this case, cryptocurrencies have rallied ahead of the GENIUS Act vote and may drop after it passes.

Another risk is that the rally has pushed many altcoins well above their moving averages. A mean reversion, where prices return to historical norms, may follow.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,711.32-1.22%
Babylon
BABY$0.05928+7.91%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#