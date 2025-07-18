Rep. Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Crypto Legislation Crypto Criticism

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) doubled down on her anti-crypto legislative statements by saying the CLARITY Act would cause “investor harm” as part of her “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” initiative in a new press release on Thursday.

Rep. Maxine Waters Slams Crypto Bills In Fiery Press Release

Published on the Democrats’ U.S. House Committee on Financial Services website, Waters slammed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, better known as the CLARITY Act.

“The bill presents several serious risks: it exposes consumers to exploitation by bad actors in the crypto industry, undermines national security, and ignores Donald Trump’s escalating conflicts of interest tied to his personal involvement in cryptocurrency,” Waters wrote.

“This bill, which should be called the ‘CALAMITY Act,’ is bad public policy, plain and simple,” she added. “This bill would lead to increased investor harm, plant the seeds for the next financial crisis, and endanger our national security.”

Donald Trump’s Crypto Ties Questioned

Waters’ latest press release comes the same day U.S. lawmakers are slated to hold a floor vote on key crypto legislation amid Republicans’ self-declared “Crypto Week.”

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation For U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act is also being considered alongside the CLARITY Act and anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) provisions.

While the pieces of digital asset legislation are widely seen as positive by the crypto community, critics of the bills argue that they lack necessary regulatory oversight and potentially allow politicians to profit from their own cryptocurrencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced growing scrutiny in recent months over his ties to the digital asset sector after having launched his $TRUMP namesake memecoin this past January.

Shortly after, the Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial launched its own stablecoin, USD1.

“No one should be surprised that the Republicans’ next order of business is a billion-dollar handout to the President himself,” Waters said.