Trump the tulip king? Peter Schiff compares crypto hype to 17th century ‘madness’

Crypto.news
2025/07/19 21:15
RedStone
RED$0.3295-1.75%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000026+4.00%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.18-4.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.714-1.36%

Gold evangelist Peter Schiff is seeing red over Bitcoin — and he’s blaming President Donald Trump for wrapping a “decentralized Ponzi scheme” in the American flag.

Schiff argued that Trump’s crypto advocacy is accelerating the dollar’s collapse while creating false legitimacy around digital assets.

“By promoting domestic investment in Bitcoin and crypto, Trump is helping undermine the U.S. economy and speed up the dollar’s collapse,” Schiff posted on X.

He predicted that while Bitcoin (BTC) supporters may initially celebrate dollar weakness, gold will ultimately benefit as “Bitcoin will crash too.”

‘Decentralized Ponzi scheme’

Schiff dismissed recent cryptocurrency bills as attempts to “cloak Bitcoin—nothing more than a decentralized Ponzi scheme—in the trappings of legitimacy.” He accused industry insiders of using legislation to hype digital assets while planning exits at higher prices.

“The industry is using them to hype Bitcoin and other cryptos so insiders can cash out at higher prices. It’s a legislative low point,” Schiff wrote.

The economist’s criticism extends to stablecoin initiatives, which he views as ineffective tools for maintaining dollar dominance.

Schiff argued that stablecoins can be backed by any fiat currency and provide no inherent stability advantage.

“The hype that stablecoins will help secure the U.S. dollar’s dominance in global trade is nonsense,” Schiff stated. He emphasized that dollar-backed stablecoins are only as stable as the underlying currency, warning that “that ‘stability’ will soon give way.”

‘The Madness of Crowds’

Schiff invoked Charles Mackay’s “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” to compare Bitcoin and digital assets to the Dutch tulip bubble.

He quoted Mackay’s observation that “every age has its peculiar folly” and identified digital tokens as the current era’s delusion. Schiff quoted:

The Dutch tulip bubble of the 1630s was a speculative frenzy in which tulip bulb prices soared to extreme heights before collapsing overnight, leaving many investors with worthless contracts. Often cited as the first recorded financial bubble, it has become a lasting symbol of irrational market mania.

Schiff noted that Dutch society once neglected ordinary industry for tulip trading and drew direct parallels to Bitcoin adoption.

“Just replace tulip with Bitcoin, and that sums it up perfectly,” Schiff concluded.

The economist’s warnings reveal his broader skepticism about monetary systems that are not backed by gold and his belief that cryptocurrency represents a dangerous speculative distraction from sound economic policy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
MindNetwork FHE
FHE$0.06908+2.52%
VANA
VANA$4.099-3.77%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.000301-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1188-2.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000113+8.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:45
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,685.59-1.17%
Babylon
BABY$0.05874+6.33%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi