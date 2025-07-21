Pump.fun’s Alon reacts to news about an alleged PUMP airdrop on July 24

Pump.fun co-founder, Alon Cohen, comments below a post by crypto KOL Downsin Jerome that claims there will be an alleged airdrop for Solana wallet holders on July 24.

In a recent post, crypto influencer Downsin Jerome claimed that the meme coin launchpad platform’s co-founder Alon Cohen allegedly confirmed that there will be an airdrop for the project’s native token on July 24 at 15:00 UTC for eligible Solana (SOL) wallets.

“Alon Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Pump.fun, has officially announced that distribution of the $PUMP airdrop to eligible active Solana wallets will commence on July 24, 2025, at 15:00 UTC,” wrote Jerome in a recent post.

In response to the viral post which has attracted more than 330k views, Alon took to X to react to the post. Alon shared a gif from from the Dreamworks animated movie, Monster vs Aliens. The gif depicted the one-eyed blue blob character, B.O.B, with his eye just shifting back and forth.

Although Alon did not directly confirm or deny the news of an alleged airdrop, many traders took it as a sign that a PUMP (PUMP) airdrop may be on the horizon.

“Craziest thing is that this is the closest thing we’ve had to official confirmation thus far,” said one trader on X.

“Finally bro addressing the situation,” another user commented.

However, many also saw it as confusion from the co-founder, who may not have even announced the news in the first place.

“We ain’t getting airdrops boys just face it,” said one user.

“Bro is replying to an air drop troll post instead of giving actual info on when/if it’s happening,” wrote another commenter.

Since the Pump.fun native token launch that sold out in minutes, traders have been anticipating the project’s next move. At press time, PUMP has gone up by 0.43% in the past 24 hours of trading. The token is currently trading hands at a price of $0.0043.

Pump.fun officially launched their native token, PUMP on July 12. The initial coin offering successfully generated around $1.32 billion in just a matter of days. The protocol managed to execute one of the largest meme coin launches on the Solana