A whale had previously purchased 9187.52 ETH and liquidated it four hours ago, making a profit of $5.08 million in two weeks.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x8C0...0F364 spent $25 million to buy 9187.52 ETH on 07.10 and liquidated it four hours ago to take profits. The cost was $2,721 and the average selling price was $3,757 - a profit of $5.08 million in two weeks, with a return rate of 20.3%.

