DevvStream pivots, anchors crypto treasury to BTC and SOL

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 02:13
Bitcoin
Solana
DevvE
Nasdaq-listed carbon management firm DevvStream unveiled Tuesday the initial composition of its digital asset treasury, naming Bitcoin, Solana and its own DevvE token as core holdings.

The company also appointed BitGo as its qualified custodian and brought in FRNT Financial as a digital asset advisor, signaling a deliberate move to pair ESG mandates with programmable finance.

DevvStream CEO Sunny Trinh said the company’s crypto treasury strategy is less about speculative upside and more about institutional-grade liquidity, ecosystem alignment, and real-world asset integration.

Bitcoin (BTC), described by the company as the “foundational asset of the digital economy,” serves as the bedrock of its treasury, offering deep liquidity and institutional credibility.

Unlike firms that treat BTC purely as a hedge, DevvStream appears to view it as an on-ramp for broader blockchain integration, ensuring stability while it experiments with more dynamic assets.

Solana’s (SOL) inclusion is equally deliberate. The company cited SOL’s transaction speed and ecosystem depth as key factors, suggesting an intent to generate yield through staking or DeFi participation. This is a departure from passive Bitcoin holdings, aligning with a growing trend of corporations leveraging proof-of-stake networks for treasury management, where idle assets can earn returns without traditional market risks.

But the most unconventional pick is DevvE, the company’s proprietary token. Unlike BTC and SOL, DevvE isn’t just a store of value or yield vehicle; it’s designed to facilitate what the firm calls “impact-layer tokenization,” linking digital finance directly to carbon offset projects and other sustainability initiatives.

The company hasn’t disclosed exact allocation percentages.

