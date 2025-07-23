Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next generation iteration of the EigenLayer slashing function. Redistribution unlocks new use cases for AVS, providing AVS and its customers with more options for liquidity management and risk tolerance. Under the redistribution mechanism, the slashed funds can now be redistributed according to their specific use cases instead of being destroyed.

