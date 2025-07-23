DogeOS proposes to enable ZKP native verification capabilities on the Dogecoin network by introducing new opcodes

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, Dogecoin's ecological application development layer DogeOS officially submitted a technical proposal to Dogecoin Core, intending to implement zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) native verification function through a new opcode (OP_CHECKZKP). The upgrade will support off-chain applications such as Rollup and smart contracts, while maintaining the lightweight and high-speed characteristics of the main chain. The proposal adopts a modular design, and the first version supports Groth16 proof verification, and old version nodes can be compatible. To avoid performance risks, it is initially set that only one zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) can be used for each script and only five zero-knowledge proofs can be used for each block. DogeOS simultaneously develops a zk virtual machine compatible with EVM, allowing Ethereum native applications to run directly on Dogecoin infrastructure.

