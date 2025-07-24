Investors Rotate from Bitcoin to Ethereum and Altcoins: CryptoQuant Report

2025/07/24
Recent market dynamics suggest investors may be shifting their focus from Bitcoin to Ethereum and broader exposure of altcoins, according to the latest CryptoQuant report.

Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin by 72% since April, with its ETH/BTC ratio climbing from 0.018 to 0.031—the highest point since January 24, reports CryptoQuant.

This upward trend aligns with earlier analyses showing Ethereum’s undervaluation relative to Bitcoin and growing demand for ETH-based assets. The reduced selling pressure on Ethereum, alongside greater accumulation by institutional and retail investors, is fueling this momentum.

Data from CryptoQuant shows that fewer ETH tokens are being transferred to exchanges compared to Bitcoin, pointing to confidence in Ethereum’s price stability and future potential.

Spot Volume and ETF Trends Reflect Investor Rotation

Trading volumes show a change in market sentiment. For the first time since June 2024, Ethereum’s weekly spot volume surpassed Bitcoin’s, with ETH reaching $25.7 billion versus Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion.

This reversal suggests a rising appetite for ETH among traders. Additionally, ETF data reinforce this pattern. The ETH/BTC ETF Holding Ratio has more than doubled, moving from 0.05 to 0.12, indicating that funds are allocating more capital to Ethereum than to Bitcoin.

Altcoin Market Sees Renewed Momentum

It’s not just Ethereum that’s benefiting. The broader altcoin market is showing renewed strength, with spot trading volume reaching $67 billion on July 17—the highest level since March. This surge suggests that investor interest is broadening beyond the two dominant cryptocurrencies, reports CryptoQuant.

Traders appear to be diversifying their portfolios, taking positions in assets they perceive as undervalued or primed for growth during the next leg of the crypto market cycle. The combined factors of Ethereum’s price surge, reduced exchange inflows, and growing ETF demand indicate a market shift that may continue to favor altcoins in the near term.

