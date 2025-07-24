Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP, in red

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 15:23
Bitcoin
BTC$113,868.14-0.49%
RedStone
RED$0.3312--%
Major
MAJOR$0.16096+5.18%
Capverse
CAP$0.07853+1.56%
XRP
XRP$2.9847+2.49%

The crypto market cap is trending lower this Wednesday, as traders continue to lock in profits following a rally fueled by Bitcoin’s recent all-time high. With widespread sell-offs across all major cryptocurrencies, this raises a critical question: Is this just a healthy correction, or is the bull run losing steam?

Summary
  • The total crypto market cap fell 6.9% to $3.9 trillion, with over $786 million in liquidations, mostly from long positions.
  • Traders are locking in profits from major cryptocurrencies, with signs of capital rotation into altcoins ahead of a potential altcoin season.
  • Arthur Hayes predicts Bitcoin could reach $250,000 and Ethereum $10,000 by end-2025, citing global liquidity expansion and rising inflation.

Why is the crypto market falling today?

The crypto market is experiencing a sharp pullback, with top 10 cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), BNB (BNB), and Solana (SOL) all slipping in price.

Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, hovering around $118,000 at the time of writing, after losing the $120K support level last week. ETH, XRP, BNB, and SOL also fell sharply, recording daily losses of 3.3%, 10.8%, 4.3%, and 8.1%, respectively.

The total crypto market cap has dropped 6.9% during this period, standing at $3.9 trillion as of Thursday morning, Asian time, with over $786 million in liquidations, mostly from long positions.

Here are the key reasons driving the losses:

Investors are locking in their profits

The recent dip in crypto prices seems to be driven by profit-taking and possibly some early repositioning ahead of a potential altcoin season.

Bitcoin had hit a new all-time high of $122,838 on July 14, but saw heavy selling soon after, dropping to around $116K within a day. Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows helped it bounce back close to $120K over the next couple of days, but it’s now stuck between $117K and $118K, showing signs of consolidation and fading momentum.

Altcoins like ETH, XRP, and SOL have a strong correlation with Bitcoin, above 0.75 as data from IntoTheBlock shows, so when Bitcoin corrects, these altcoins typically see price drops as well.

As traders continue locking in profits, it adds more selling pressure to the market, pushing prices down even further.

Traders anticipate altcoin season

The Altcoin Season Index, which tracks whether it’s altcoin season or not, is currently at 41 out of 100. For it to officially be considered altcoin season, the index needs to be above 75, meaning 75% of the top 50 cryptos are outperforming Bitcoin.

Back in December 2024, the index was above 75, but since then, Bitcoin dominance has grown, and most institutional attention has shifted to BTC.

Lately, though, the index has started moving back in favor of altcoins, hitting as high as 59 last week. This could be an early sign that altcoin season is around the corner. That’s likely why some traders are locking in profits from top cryptos and eyeing promising altcoins to rotate into this summer.

Outflows from Spot Bitcoin ETFs 

Adding to the current market pressure, spot Bitcoin ETFs have now recorded outflows for the third straight day, yesterday, with $285 million withdrawn over the 3-day period. This marks a sharp contrast to earlier this month when they brought in a record $6.6 billion in inflows.

These outflows suggest that some institutional investors may be stepping back or taking profits amid rising volatility. Such a shift not only contributes to broader selling pressure but also weighs on retail sentiment, as ETF activity often serves as a barometer of institutional confidence in the market.

Part of this caution could also be tied to growing worries about global trade tensions. With the U.S. possibly slapping major tariffs on its trade partners by August 1, or potentially backing off or delaying again, it’s creating uncertainty that’s spilling over into the cryptocurrency space.

Is the bull run over?

Despite the dip, retail sentiment hasn’t flipped bearish. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is still showing “greed,” the same reading as last week. That means most individual traders are still optimistic and not too rattled by the recent correction.

This could be a sign that the bull run isn’t over. If buying interest remains strong and institutional flows return, Bitcoin and altcoins could very well retest their recent highs in the near future. For now, though, the market appears to be taking a breather.

According to veteran trader Arthur Hayes, the crypto market may be poised to witness one of the biggest crypto rallies in history. Hayes predicted that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 and Ethereum could hit $10,000 by the end of 2025.

He argues that the current macro environment will drive excess capital into scarce and borderless assets, as in his view, crypto remains the most direct hedge against monetary instability and long-term debt pressures.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005496+1.57%
ARK
ARK$0.4245+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9519+0.73%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September