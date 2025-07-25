From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

PANews
2025/07/25 20:00
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.00047-14.85%
VinuChain
VC$0.00469+0.42%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3585-1.37%

At the beginning of 2025, as the liquidity of the secondary market tightened, a large number of altcoins driven by "story + airdrop" were ruthlessly punctured.

Countless altcoins have been going down all the way, hitting new lows - while the market value of Bitcoin rose to a five-year high of 62.1% during the same period, and the Altcoin Season Index even hit a record low of 4 points in May 23.

However, "utility tokens" such as Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), Pendle (PENDLE), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) have attracted funds to go upstream, and both prices and on-chain revenues have risen. They have one common feature: real and auditable protocol cash flow, and the value is returned to token holders through repurchase, profit sharing or staking.

This article attempts to sort out the logic of capital migration after the VC bubble burst, and uses four representative projects as samples to explore how the "on-chain P/E era" is reshaping the crypto valuation system.

Market background: When the narrative recedes, cash flow becomes a scarce commodity

  • VC stalls: In Q2 2025, global crypto financing plummeted to US$4.99 billion, down 21% month-on-month, hitting a new low for a single quarter since 2020, and investors have become cautious about "concept speculation".
  • Funds return to blue-chip DeFi: Bitcoin continues to strengthen and dominates, but the DeFi sector is severely divided; the TVL and transaction volume of protocols with a "income-distribution" closed loop continue to rise. Pendle TVL exceeded US$5.59 billion in July, nearly tripling this year.
  • Valuation Anchor Migration: In the downward cycle of traditional risk appetite, investors are more willing to pay for quantifiable cash flow rather than pure narrative premium.

What is a "utility token"?

Definition: Token holders can share protocol revenue (Fee Capture), or indirectly increase the "on-chain EPS" (verifiable income corresponding to each token) of each token through repurchase/destruction and staking profit sharing.

Typical model

  1. Fee Switch / Transaction Profit Sharing: Return or repurchase protocol fees in proportion (GMX).
  2. Lending Spread & Clearing Fee: The spread and clearing rewards are included in the treasury for repurchase (AAVE, Maker).
  3. Yield Tokenization: Split future income into transactions, and the protocol takes a commission (Pendle).
  4. Infrastructure fuel: Instant repurchase and destruction of high-frequency matching engine fees (HYPE).

Quick Overview of Four Major Case Studies

TokensLowest Point of the Year → JulyRise and FallValue Reflux MechanismKey Catalyst
UNI$4.55 → $10.33+127%Fee Conversion Restart Proposal, Proposed to Return 0.05% of Transaction Fees to the Treasury (Not Implemented)Foundation Passed 1.655 100 million US dollars huge investment plan
AAVE$114.05 → $293.33+157%DAO repurchases $1 M AAVE every week and enters the ecological reserveBuyback plan passed in June
PENDLE$1.81 → $4.49+148%Protocol takes 5% of the revenue + 5 bps transaction feeTVL breaks $5.5 B, yield, PT-sUSDe token annualized yield 11.11%
HYPE$9.3 → $44.3+376%30% transaction fee real-time repurchase and destructionJuly 5 CoreWriter upgrade

Disassembly: How does cash flow drive valuation repair?

Uniswap (UNI)

Previously, the market has always regarded UNI as a "pure governance coin". Since then, the Uniswap Foundation has voted to approve a huge investment plan of $165.5 million. The Uniswap Foundation proposed to allocate $165.5 million in funds to the following aspects.

· $95.4 million for funding (developer programs, core contributors, validators);

· $25.1 million for operations (team expansion, governance tool development);

· $45 million for liquidity incentives.

Currently, $UNI tokens have no actual token value capture and token repurchase plans!

Aave（AAVE）

Aave DAO approved to repurchase approximately $1M AAVE per week with protocol surplus and lock it into DAO inventory:

  • The first week of execution drove the intraday increase by 13%, and the trading volume doubled.
  • Lending spread + liquidation fee is a stable cash flow, and with V3 TVL increasing by 32% year-on-year, the repurchase plan has long-term ammunition.

Pendle（PENDLE）

Pendle puts the derivative narrative of "future income" into a trading market:

  • Taking 5% of the income + 5 bps transaction fee, the protocol generates auditable income every day.
  • High-yield strategies (e.g., stETH YT yield once reached >11%) are more attractive in a low-interest environment, and funds continue to flow in.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

As a high-frequency matching DEX, Hyperliquid launched the CoreWriter pre-compilation in July, allowing HyperEVM contracts to directly place orders, settle, and call CLOBs, and the on-chain fee repurchase and destruction mechanism:

  • In the week of the upgrade, the on-chain active addresses and trading volume both hit record highs.
  • The immediacy of value reflux + the scale of high-frequency transaction fees make HYPE a strong β for the "on-chain cash flow" narrative.

Three moats to cross the bear market

  1. Deterministic cash flow: On-chain income & expenditures are auditable, DAO resolutions are open and transparent, and information asymmetry is reduced.
  2. Buyback/profit sharing closed loop: Write the path of "protocol income → token value" into the smart contract to form an effect equivalent to stock buyback or dividends.
  3. Institutional friendliness: Quantifiable income indicators (P/S, P/E) reduce valuation uncertainty and facilitate market making and structured product design.

Summary

After the VC story receded, the market is re-pricing "verifiable cash flow".

Utility tokens integrate on-chain income, token value and governance rights, and are scarce assets that cross cycles.

With the introduction of Fee Switch, repurchase or surplus distribution in mainstream DeFi protocols, it indicates that the valuation logic of the crypto market may move from "narrative market" to "cash flow market".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005499+1.96%
ARK
ARK$0.4237+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004814+6.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16001+4.44%
U
U$0.01103+1.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014569-11.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho