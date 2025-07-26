US media: DOGE plans to use AI to remove 50% of regulations before Trump's first anniversary in office

PANews reported on July 26 that according to The Washington Post and four government officials, the U.S. Government Efficiency Department (DOGE) is using a new artificial intelligence tool designed to drastically cut federal regulation, with the goal of eliminating half of regulatory requirements before the first anniversary of Trump's inauguration. The tool, called the "DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool," plans to analyze approximately 200,000 federal regulations to determine which ones can be canceled. According to a presentation on July 1, the tool is expected to cut about 100,000 regulatory items. The report also stated that the tool will save the United States trillions of dollars by reducing compliance requirements, cutting the federal budget and freeing up "external investment." According to the report, the tool has successfully deleted more than 1,000 "regulatory clauses" from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in less than two weeks and completed "100% deregulation work" at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.