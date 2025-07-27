Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund officially launched with a total scale of 2 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, at the 2025 Pudong New Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Ecosystem Global Promotion Conference held on July 27, the Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund was officially launched. The total fund size is 2 billion yuan, with an initial size of 500 million yuan. It is a state-owned venture capital fund that focuses on the seed round stage and invests in innovative talents and cutting-edge technologies.

