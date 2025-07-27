Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $188 million

PANews July 27 news, Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will usher in large unlocking next week, including:

Sui (SUI) will unlock about 44 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on August 1, which is 1.27% of the current circulation and worth about 188 million US dollars;

Ethena (ENA) will unlock about 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on August 2, which is 0.64% of the current circulation and worth about 25 million US dollars;

Optimism (OP) will unlock about 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 31, which is 1.79% of the current circulation and worth about 1.8 million US dollars. =Worth about $22.8 million;

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock about 229 million tokens at 8 pm Beijing time on July 30, which is 9.53% of the current circulation and worth about $13.8 million;

Jupiter (JUP) will unlock about 53.47 million tokens at 10 pm Beijing time on July 28, which is 1.78% of the current circulation and worth about $31.7 million;

Sign (SIGN) will unlock about 150 million tokens at 6 pm Beijing time on July 28, which is 12.5% of the current circulation and worth about $11.7 million;

GoPlus Security (GPS) will unlock about 542 million tokens at 8:00 am on August 1, Beijing time, accounting for 20.42% of the current circulation and worth about $11.6 million;

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock about 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am on August 1, Beijing time, accounting for 4.78% of the current circulation and worth about $9.9 million.

