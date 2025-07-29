Altcoin Season Index Stalls but UNI, ARB, RAY Catch Bid on On-chain Activity

CryptoNews
2025/07/29 05:00
Chainbase
C$0.28186-3.55%
Raydium
RAY$2.62-3.03%
NEAR
NEAR$2.436-2.01%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1581-2.94%

With the Altcoin Season Index hovering near 40 and Bitcoin dominance rising again, traders are scanning for selective opportunities outside the majors.

While not a full-fledged altseason, the current environment is rewarding tokens that connect narrative rotation with actual usage. Uniswap, Arbitrum, and Raydium stand out as examples of DeFi protocols attracting renewed attention as 2025 enters its second half.

Uniswap: DEX Liquidity Engine and Governance Token

Uniswap continues to anchor decentralized trading, with UNI priced over $10 and a market cap of around $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume remains close to $500 million, ensuring it holds a central role in the DEX space.

Beyond trading liquidity, Uniswap’s development team is preparing for its v4 upgrade, which could streamline liquidity pools and expand features for builders.

UNI’s governance function remains latent, but discussions around fee accrual have kept it relevant among analysts. In an altcoin rotation, UNI benefits from its entrenched role in DeFi and its governance potential.

Arbitrum: Ethereum’s L2 Powerhouse

Arbitrum remains the leading Ethereum Layer-2 by total value secured, with ARB trading around $0.44 and a $2.3 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume sits above $400 million, reflecting steady demand even amid subdued index readings.

Arbitrum Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The ARB token underpins governance through the Arbitrum DAO, which has recently overseen grants and the rollout of upgrades like Stylus, designed to broaden developer access with Rust and C++. With Layer-2 adoption rising, ARB’s position at the center of Ethereum scaling could strengthen its market role as capital rotates into utility-driven plays.

Raydium: Solana DEX with Growing Depth

Raydium has consolidated its place as a liquidity hub within the Solana ecosystem. Priced near $3.20 with a market cap close to $850 million and daily volume above $160 million, it supports both retail traders and DeFi participants.

Its integration with Solana staking and yield farming has expanded its user base, making it a candidate for increased visibility if Solana’s DeFi rebound continues.

Waiting for Altcoin Season

UNI, ARB, and RAY illustrate how capital rotation in a muted altcoin season can still favor tokens tied to functional ecosystems. While the index remains below the 75 threshold, these projects show that utility and governance continue to attract flows when market sentiment turns risk-on.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.872-1.50%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004737-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0111-0.89%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,519.43-4.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.000116+18.60%
ETHW
ETHW$1.522-2.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189-6.14%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen