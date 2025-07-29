Nasdaq-Listed Mill City Ventures Raises $450M to Pivot Into Crypto with Sui Treasury

CryptoNews
2025/07/29 14:27
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14169+3.60%
Atlas Navi
NAVI$0.0328-5.20%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05411-2.22%
SUI
SUI$3.5185-0.46%
WELL3
WELL$0.000152-0.32%

Mill City Ventures III, a Nasdaq-listed non-bank lender, has raised $450 million in a private placement to overhaul its business model and establish a cryptocurrency treasury centered on Sui, the native token of the Sui blockchain.

Key Takeaways:

  • Mill City Ventures raised $450M to build the first public Sui token treasury.
  • 98% of the funds will be used to acquire SUI, with Galaxy managing the treasury.
  • Despite the move, SUI’s price fell 11% amid broader altcoin market weakness.

The Minneapolis-based firm disclosed Monday that it sold 83 million shares to institutional investors, with capital commitments from prominent crypto backers including Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, ParaFi Capital, Arrington Capital, and FalconX.

Galaxy Asset Management has been tapped to manage the new treasury.

Mill City Allocates 98% of $450M Raise to Build First Public Sui Treasury

Roughly 98% of the funds will be used to purchase SUI tokens, marking what Mill City describes as the first public company Sui treasury.

The remaining 2% will support its legacy short-term lending operations.

Stephen Mackintosh, the firm’s incoming chief investment officer, framed the move as a bet on the convergence of crypto and artificial intelligence.

“We believe that Sui is well-positioned for mass adoption with the speed and efficiency institutions require for crypto at scale, plus the technical architecture capable of supporting AI workloads,” he said.

Mysten Labs co-founder Adeniyi Abiodun echoed that sentiment, calling Sui the infrastructure of choice for crypto, AI, and stablecoins at scale.

The Sui ecosystem has experienced rapid growth in recent months, particularly in DeFi.

Total value locked (TVL) across its protocols reached an all-time high of $2.22 billion over the weekend, up nearly 400% since July 2024, according to DefiLlama.

Leading protocols like Suilend, NAVI, and Haedal currently account for $1.7 billion of that TVL.

Despite the strategic shift and institutional support, the market response has been muted.

SUI dropped 11% over the past 24 hours amid a broader altcoin selloff. The token, which reached an all-time high of $5.35 in January, is now down 27% from its peak.

Crypto Treasuries Aren’t Really Buying Crypto

A growing number of publicly traded companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to build crypto treasuries, but one analyst says many aren’t actually buying digital assets from the open market.

As reported, crypto analyst Ran Neuner claimed that crypto treasury firms are acting less like buyers and more like exit vehicles for crypto insiders.

Instead of purchasing assets directly from exchanges, these companies often receive crypto contributions from existing holders, in exchange for shares that later trade at massive premiums on public markets.

Skepticism around the sustainability of the crypto treasury trend is also growing.

Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.872-1.50%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004737-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0111-0.89%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,519.43-4.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.000116+18.60%
ETHW
ETHW$1.522-2.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189-6.14%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen