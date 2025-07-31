Closing arguments in Tornado Cash developer case focus on privacy rights, with prosecutors alleging facilitating profiteering.

PANews reported on July 31st, according to Decrypt. U.S. prosecutors stated at a criminal trial held in New York on Wednesday that developer Roman Storm created the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash not to promote cypherpunk principles like privacy, but rather to "make a killing." Federal prosecutor Benjamin Gianforti, in his closing argument, stated that the business actually provided privacy protection for criminals, and there is evidence that criminals used it to launder stolen funds. Storm's lawyers argued that the protocol was designed to allow ordinary people to send and receive funds privately, and that his actions were merely part of creating a privacy protocol. However, prosecutors dismissed this as a pretext, stating that the real profit came from hiding the stolen funds. The cryptocurrency community viewed this case as a referendum on programmers' rights. Storm has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to launder money. If convicted on all counts, he faces more than 40 years in prison. The jury will reconvene on Thursday to make its verdict.