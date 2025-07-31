Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

According to a report by People's Finance on July 31st, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan International), a subsidiary of Cathay Haitong Group, recently successfully issued its first digital native bond. This issuance, the first public digital native bond issued by a Chinese securities firm, utilizes a direct issuance structure, is denominated in US dollars, has a maximum size of US$300 million, and a three-year term. Guotai Junan International serves as both the lead global coordinator and clearing and settlement bank, and uses HSBC's HSBC Orion1 as the digital asset platform.

