Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

According to PANews on July 31st, TFN reported that Austrian crypto startup TACEO has secured $5.5 million in seed funding, led by Archetype VC, with participation from a16z CSX, Cyber.Fund, a_capital, and Polymorphic Capital. The new funds will be used to enhance infrastructure performance and developer tool development, with a focus on expanding privacy-compliant applications in finance, AI, and stablecoins. The company's core technology, "Private Shared State," enables multi-party collaborative computation on encrypted data and has successfully supported biometric authentication for 14 million users of Sam Altman's World ID project. This technology integrates multi-party computation (MPC) and coSNARKs zero-knowledge proofs to verify computational accuracy without exposing the original data.