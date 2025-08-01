Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 08:33 Share

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.

