A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 10:38

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 5E2d6…BpkPq built a position again after 8 months, purchasing JTO worth US$5.7 million at an average price of US$1.77. Previously, the address had purchased JTO worth $11.46 million at an average price of $3.56 in November 2024, and eventually liquidated at an average price of $3.2, resulting in a loss of $1.16 million. In addition, the address also held $15.31 million in SOL and $7.71 million in SPX.

Market Opportunity JITO Price (JTO) $0.4865 -2.99%