Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 15:13 Share

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to the decline in ETH prices, his total floating losses have expanded to $11.9 million. Of this, PUMP's floating losses are the largest, reaching $6.82 million. According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to the decline in ETH prices, his total floating losses have expanded to $11.9 million. Of this, PUMP's floating losses are the largest, reaching $6.82 million.

Market Opportunity Hyperliquid Price (HYPE) $28.05 $28.05 $28.05 +3.16% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Hyperliquid (HYPE) Live Price Chart Buy HYPE Now