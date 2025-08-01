Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 17:28 Share

El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.

