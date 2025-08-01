Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/01 19:08 Share

According to PANews on August 1, SolanaFloor cited Blockworks data showing that Letsbonk.Fun surpassed all other Solana Memecoin launch platforms, including pump.fun, in monthly revenue for the first time. Letsbonk.Fun's revenue in July was approximately $37.38 million, while pump.fun's revenue in July was approximately $15.38 million.

