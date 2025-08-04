Capital B aims to raise approximately €11.5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 14:09 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced a capital increase and share issuance and convertible bond issuance, intending to raise approximately 11.5 million euros from the TOBAM BITCOIN ALPHA FUND to advance its Bitcoin reserve company strategy.

