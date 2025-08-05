A whale bought $3.28 million worth of PUMP tokens and established a 3x PUMP long position Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 10:26 Share

According to PANews on August 5, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x9324 bought 1.06 billion PUMPs (worth US$3.28 million) in spot trading in the past four hours, and at the same time established a 3x long position with 594 million PUMPs (worth US$1.83 million).

