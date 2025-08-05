Trader Eugene disclosed that he has taken profit on his ETH long position, and the expected return rate is about 6.14% in less than four days. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 11:21 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that trader Eugene, monitored by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, stated that he had TP'd (take-profit) his long ETH position. Although he was optimistic about a short-term rise in ETH to $3,800-$4,000, he chose to lock in his profits during this rapid rebound. Based on the timing of the position opening and closing information, the return in less than four days was estimated to be approximately 6.14%.

