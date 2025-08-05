[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 05, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Layer 2 Tokens Lead Surge, ETH Briefly Breaks Above $3,700 Author: CryptoNews Source: CryptoNews 2025/08/05 12:06 Share

The crypto market saw broad gains over the past 24 hours, led by Layer 2 tokens which jumped 6.15%. Mantle (MNT) soared 16.32%, while Zora (ZORA) and Optimism (OP) rose over 5%. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) climbed 4.48%, briefly breaching the $3,700 mark, and Bitcoin (BTC) edged up 0.29% to hover near $114,000. Despite the overall uptrend, sectors like NFTs and SocialFi posted minor losses today. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Market Opportunity NEAR Price (NEAR) $1.767 $1.767 $1.767 -1.61% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD NEAR (NEAR) Live Price Chart Buy NEAR Now