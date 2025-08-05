Trump: New Fed chairman may be announced soon Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 20:20 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump stated: "Many candidates for Federal Reserve chairman are very good. Warsh is good, Hassett is also very good, and there are two other candidates. The new Federal Reserve chairman may be announced soon. I like Bensent, but he wants to stay in the Treasury Department."

Market Opportunity OFFICIAL TRUMP Price (TRUMP) $5.453 $5.453 $5.453 -1.19% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Live Price Chart Buy TRUMP Now