A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 09:24

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction that transferred their aEthUSDT tokens (worth $3,053,646) to a phishing contract. Please take precautions and beware of phishing scams.

