Bio Protocol launches new points system BioXP

PANews reported on August 7th that Bio Protocol recently officially launched its new points system, BioXP. Users can earn points through ecosystem development, staking, social interaction, and more. To reward long-time Bio and DeSci users, BioXP has been airdropped to some existing users. Users can check their Bio App wallet to see if they have received the airdrop.

