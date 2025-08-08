Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the Web3-based artificial intelligence project Perle announced the completion of a $9 million seed round of financing, led by Framework Ventures, bringing the startup's total funding to $17.5 million. The project aims to optimize the quality of AI training data using blockchain technology and cryptoeconomic incentives.
Perle plans to launch Perle Labs, which will use blockchain technology to record data contributions and incentivize users to provide high-quality feedback to improve AI model training. Its CEO stated that decentralized data annotation can reduce bias and improve model performance. Previously, Perle completed an $8.5 million Pre-Seed round of funding led by CoinFund in October 2024.