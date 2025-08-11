BNC Invests $160 Million in BNB, Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of BNB Globally

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 15:30
Bifrost
BNC$0.11214-1.52%
Binance Coin
BNB$843.59-2.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1369-4.19%

BNB Network Company, the treasury management division of CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), has announced the acquisition of 200,000 BNB tokens, positioning itself as the largest corporate holder of BNB worldwide.

This strategic move follows a significant $500 million private placement led by 10X Capital in collaboration with YZi Labs, aimed at establishing BNB as the company’s primary reserve asset. In alignment with this crypto-focused strategy, BNC has restructured its leadership, appointing David Namdar, co-founder of Galaxy Digital, as CEO, alongside Russell Read and Saad Naja in key roles. The company intends to continue its BNB purchases until its initial treasury capital is fully utilized and may seek to raise an additional $750 million through its warrant structure, potentially bringing total proceeds to approximately $1.25 billion for further BNB acquisitions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

PANews reported on August 15th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address "0x208...5b971" spent 8.264 million USDC this morning to purchase 1,778.7 WETH, at an average cost of $4,646.4
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:30
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

According to official news from PANews on August 15th, Huobi Community and SunPump have launched a global creator competition. From August 14th to September 5th, creators can compete for 8,000
Share
PANews2025/08/15 15:10
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.02644+1.30%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187-5.34%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04041-6.73%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51

Trending News

More

A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.

Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

South Africa Moves to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Flows

Coinbase's latest monthly outlook: Liquidity returns in autumn, and the altcoin season is about to explode