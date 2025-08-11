SHIB, DOGE fall out of favor; Market eyes Layer Brett’s 15,000% potential

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight from Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2025, fueled by Layer 2 tech, massive staking rewards, and 15,000%+ growth potential.

Table of Contents

  • Presale momentum, tokenomics: LBRETT’s early-stage advantage
  • Ethereum layer 2 innovation: Speed and cost efficiency
  • Community incentives: The $1 million giveaway
  • Technical edge: LBRETT vs. leading Layer 2s
Summary
  • LBRETT’s presale has sold over 75% of tokens, offering early investors low entry prices and potential gains exceeding 15,000%.
  • The project delivers 20,000–30,000%+ staking APY, ultra-low Layer 2 fees, and faster transactions than SHIB or DOGE.
  • A $1 million giveaway and gamified roadmap position LBRETT as a leading next-gen memecoin in the 2025 bull market.

The 2025 crypto landscape is witnessing a dramatic shift as classic memecoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose momentum amid the meteoric rise of next-generation Layer 2 tokens.

Among these, Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out at the center of a presale frenzy, drawing investor attention with promises of 15,000%+ potential returns, industry-leading staking rewards, and breakthrough Ethereum Layer 2 technology. This comparative analysis explores why SHIB and DOGE are falling out of favor, highlighting the disruptive appeal of LBRETT.

Presale momentum, tokenomics: LBRETT’s early-stage advantage

LBRETT is currently in an active presale, with over 75% of tokens in this phase already sold, and more than $13,000 raised toward a $35,000 stage target. The presale price of LBRETT is $0.004, set to increase in the next round, incentivizing early entry.

In stark contrast, both SHIB and DOGE are established, large-cap tokens with limited upside, while LBRETT offers small-cap status and significantly more room for 100x, even 15,000% gains, fueled by scarcity and presale buzz.

Unlike SHIB and DOGE, which provide minimal or no staking APY, LBRETT delivers an extraordinary 20,000–30,000%+ APY for early stakers, a figure unrivaled by any major memecoin. This high APY is a dominant crypto FOMO keyword in 2025, and the staking process is seamless via MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Holders can buy with ETH, USDT, or BNB and immediately stake to begin earning rewards, an experience that traditional memecoins cannot match.

Ethereum layer 2 innovation: Speed and cost efficiency

Ethereum’s Layer 1 gas fees have become a notorious barrier, routinely spiking to $10–$20 per transaction. LBRETT, as a Layer 2 memecoin, slashes fees to mere pennies, even during peak demand. This is a sharp contrast to SHIB and DOGE, which remain tethered to slower, costlier networks. LBRETT also boasts lightning-fast transaction speeds, further enhancing its appeal for active traders and community members.

Community incentives: The $1 million giveaway

To energize its growing user base, LBRETT has launched a $1 million giveaway during its presale, requiring no KYC and emphasizing a community-first, decentralized ethos. Neither SHIB nor DOGE currently offers an incentive of this scale, further highlighting LBRETT’s aggressive growth strategy and ability to capture the imagination of memecoin investors.

2025 has seen a clear shift: SHIB and DOGE, while still top trending, are overshadowed by newer tokens offering both meme appeal and genuine utility. Analysts note that meme coins with Layer 2 scaling and robust staking, such as LBRETT, are forecast to achieve 100x growth in the ongoing bull run. In comparison, SHIB and DOGE, despite their vast market caps, now face stagnant growth and diminished innovation, particularly lacking Layer 2 integration and gamified staking.

Technical edge: LBRETT vs. leading Layer 2s

While protocols like Optimism and Arbitrum are prominent, LBRETT claims higher staking rewards, ultra-low gas fees, and a roadmap featuring NFTs and gamified rewards. This positions it not only ahead of SHIB and DOGE but also as a leader among 2025’s Layer 2 memecoins.

In summary, Layer Brett exemplifies the memecoin movement, uniting high APY, Layer 2 speed, low fees, and community incentives. As SHIB and DOGE wane in relevance, the market’s attention has shifted decisively to the disruptive potential and 15,000% upside of LBRETT.

To learn more about Layer Brett, visit the official website and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury has minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0011 billion.
PANews reported on August 15 that according to DefiLlama, the total locked value (TVL) on the Ethereum (ETH) chain exceeded US$95 billion for the first time since January 2022 today,
